Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI) Short Interest Update

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the May 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of AFRI stock opened at $10.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Forafric Global has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRI. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Forafric Global by 1,543.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forafric Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Forafric Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Forafric Global by 12.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Forafric Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

