Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,421,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,217,000 after acquiring an additional 84,238 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $71.82 on Monday. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $72.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

