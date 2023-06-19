Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 858,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 165,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,061,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Franklin Street Properties Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $1.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $146.60 million, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $4.54.

Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.15%.

In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 100,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 918,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,737.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jonathan Bennett Odle sold 365,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $518,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,391,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 918,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,737.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSP. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Franklin Street Properties from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Franklin Street Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.