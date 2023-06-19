FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Issued By National Bank Financial

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Blackline Safety in a report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Blackline Safety’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$24.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.85 million.

Blackline Safety Price Performance

BLN has been the topic of several other research reports. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. ATB Capital increased their target price on Blackline Safety from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of BLN stock opened at C$8.92 on Monday. Blackline Safety has a 1 year low of C$4.60 and a 1 year high of C$9.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

About Blackline Safety

(Get Rating)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.