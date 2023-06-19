FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Cardinal Energy Ltd. Issued By Stifel Firstegy (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Cardinal Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Cardinal Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Cardinal Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Cardinal Energy Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$6.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of C$6.26 and a 1-year high of C$9.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

