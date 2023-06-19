FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Issued By HC Wainwright

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) – HC Wainwright decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Copper and Gold in a report released on Thursday, June 15th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Western Copper and Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Copper and Gold in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Western Copper and Gold Stock Performance

WRN stock opened at $1.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $265.40 million, a P/E ratio of -54.67 and a beta of 2.08. Western Copper and Gold has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $1.98.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Copper and Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRN. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $1,064,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 449,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 784.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 440,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

