FY2023 EPS Estimates for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Lowered by Analyst

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boston Properties in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $7.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.15. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.16 per share.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BXP. Barclays boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Argus decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.55.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $55.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.38. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $94.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

In other news, Director Carol B. Einiger purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,527,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,763,832,000 after buying an additional 91,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,154,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,286,059,000 after buying an additional 83,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $857,967,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Boston Properties by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,628,000 after buying an additional 528,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 107,870.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,889,000 after buying an additional 5,985,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in six markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires, and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

