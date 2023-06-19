FY2023 EPS Estimates for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Lifted by Zacks Research

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CRS stock opened at $51.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.69 and a beta of 1.76. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $54.89.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $690.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 190.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,644,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,769,000 after acquiring an additional 93,159 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,667,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,160,000 after buying an additional 81,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,980,000 after buying an additional 883,239 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,802,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,702,000 after buying an additional 41,774 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,563,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,968,000 after buying an additional 138,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

