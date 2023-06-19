FY2023 EPS Estimates for Insperity, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Insperity in a research report issued on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.55. The consensus estimate for Insperity’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Insperity’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NSP. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial cut Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $119.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. Insperity has a 52 week low of $88.67 and a 52 week high of $131.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the first quarter valued at $363,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 13.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,541,000 after buying an additional 25,674 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 158.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 18,069 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,185,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,067,000 after buying an additional 39,942 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $780,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $104,260.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,288 shares in the company, valued at $68,301,746.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $780,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,301 shares of company stock worth $2,878,438. Company insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

