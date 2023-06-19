FY2023 EPS Estimates for Insperity, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSPGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Insperity in a research report issued on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.55. The consensus estimate for Insperity’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Insperity’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NSP. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial cut Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Insperity Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NSP stock opened at $119.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. Insperity has a 52 week low of $88.67 and a 52 week high of $131.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insperity

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the first quarter valued at $363,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 13.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,541,000 after buying an additional 25,674 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 158.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 18,069 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,185,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,067,000 after buying an additional 39,942 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Insperity

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $780,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $104,260.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,288 shares in the company, valued at $68,301,746.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $780,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,301 shares of company stock worth $2,878,438. Company insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Insperity (NYSE:NSP)

