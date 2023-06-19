FY2023 EPS Estimates for NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Decreased by Analyst

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NuVista Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for NuVista Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for NuVista Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS.
NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.15). NuVista Energy had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of C$390.16 million for the quarter.
NuVista Energy Price Performance
Shares of TSE:NVA opened at C$10.86 on Monday. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of C$8.11 and a 1-year high of C$14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.98.
About NuVista Energy
NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.
