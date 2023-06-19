FY2023 EPS Estimates for Surge Energy Inc. Decreased by Stifel Firstegy (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) – Stifel Firstegy lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Surge Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now forecasts that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Surge Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Surge Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). Surge Energy had a net margin of 44.74% and a return on equity of 39.63%. The company had revenue of C$161.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$158.40 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SGY. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.67.

Shares of SGY stock opened at C$7.21 on Monday. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.15 and a 1-year high of C$11.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.67. The company has a market cap of C$708.96 million, a P/E ratio of 2.37, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

