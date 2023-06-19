FY2023 EPS Estimates for Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Lowered by Stifel Firstegy

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Whitecap Resources in a report released on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Whitecap Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Whitecap Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.10.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$9.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.28. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$7.70 and a 12 month high of C$11.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.32.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.10. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 33.46%. The business had revenue of C$952.60 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

