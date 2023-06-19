Gibson Energy Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a report issued on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.17. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of C$2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.85 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday. CSFB increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.38.

TSE GEI opened at C$21.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.86. The company has a market cap of C$3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$20.57 and a 1 year high of C$26.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.64%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

