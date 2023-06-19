Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Major Shareholder Barry Canton Sells 37,650 Shares

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $73,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,391,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,112,652.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
DNA stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $4.91.
Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.04 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 440.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair cut Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.05.
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
