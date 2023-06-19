Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Global Water Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $12.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.48 million, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Global Water Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Insider Transactions at Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,113,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,512,177.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 33,473 shares of company stock worth $400,129 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Water Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 30.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Global Water Resources during the first quarter valued at $358,000. 29.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

