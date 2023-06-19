Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.2% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $125.49 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

