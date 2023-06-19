GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys 8,301 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 104.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,265 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.0% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,797 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $125.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 298.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

