GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $882,000 Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

GoalVest Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,351 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Starfox Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Apple by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $304,053,000 after purchasing an additional 115,929 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $563,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $184.92 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $186.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.60 and a 200-day moving average of $155.26.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $183.86 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.40.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

