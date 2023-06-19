GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Sells $22,500.00 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CAO Nick Daddario sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $22,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nick Daddario also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoDaddy alerts:

On Friday, June 2nd, Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $25,701.17.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Nick Daddario sold 90 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $6,746.40.

GoDaddy Price Performance

NYSE GDDY opened at $74.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.62. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $85.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GDDY. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.91.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,934,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,486,000 after purchasing an additional 85,212 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,239,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,067,000 after buying an additional 107,021 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2,791.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1,962.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 15,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in GoDaddy by 19.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.