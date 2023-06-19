Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Short Interest Update

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 886,300 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the May 15th total of 794,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $42.62 on Monday. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.95. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 2.35.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $278.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 16.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

In other news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 11,328 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $475,889.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,436 shares in the company, valued at $10,478,806.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 30.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $15,461,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,262,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

