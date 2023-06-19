Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graham by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Graham news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $581.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,163.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,128. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GHC opened at $570.96 on Monday. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $525.58 and a one year high of $681.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $580.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $603.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Graham’s payout ratio is 132.80%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

