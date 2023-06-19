Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the May 15th total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 645,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Gritstone bio in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRTS opened at $2.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Gritstone bio has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Gritstone bio ( NASDAQ:GRTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a negative net margin of 820.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Gritstone bio will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in Gritstone bio by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,856,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,194 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the fourth quarter worth about $976,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 4,253.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 135,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

