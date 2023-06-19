Grupo Comercial Chedraui (GCHEF) vs. The Competition Financial Analysis

Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Rating) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Grupo Comercial Chedraui to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of Grupo Comercial Chedraui shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grupo Comercial Chedraui and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Comercial Chedraui N/A N/A 3.03 Grupo Comercial Chedraui Competitors $27.45 billion $615.46 million 170.65

Analyst Ratings

Grupo Comercial Chedraui’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Comercial Chedraui. Grupo Comercial Chedraui is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Comercial Chedraui 0 1 0 0 2.00 Grupo Comercial Chedraui Competitors 1093 2717 2964 113 2.30

As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 19.13%. Given Grupo Comercial Chedraui’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grupo Comercial Chedraui is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Comercial Chedraui and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Comercial Chedraui N/A N/A N/A Grupo Comercial Chedraui Competitors 1.43% 12.79% 4.12%

Summary

Grupo Comercial Chedraui rivals beat Grupo Comercial Chedraui on 10 of the 11 factors compared.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Company Profile

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. operates selfservice stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers. It operates 306 stores, including 198 tiendas chedraui, 60 super chedraui, 15 super che, and 33 supercito stores; and 7 distribution centers in Mexico, as well as 125 self-service stores, such as 64 El Super and 61 Fiesta stores in the United States. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

