Head to Head Analysis: Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) and TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF)

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) and TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Heartland Express and TFI International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland Express 1 2 1 0 2.00 TFI International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heartland Express presently has a consensus target price of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 2.82%. Given Heartland Express’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Heartland Express is more favorable than TFI International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Express 11.28% 15.31% 8.49% TFI International N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares Heartland Express and TFI International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Heartland Express pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. TFI International pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Heartland Express pays out 4.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TFI International pays out 95.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heartland Express and TFI International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Express $968.00 million 1.33 $133.58 million $1.64 9.93 TFI International N/A N/A N/A $0.60 57.43

Heartland Express has higher revenue and earnings than TFI International. Heartland Express is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TFI International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.8% of Heartland Express shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of TFI International shares are held by institutional investors. 39.6% of Heartland Express shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Heartland Express beats TFI International on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services. The company offers its services under the Heartland Express and Millis Transfer brand names. It primarily serves retailers and manufacturers in consumer goods, appliances, food products, and automotive industries. Heartland Express, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, Iowa.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items. The Less-Than-Truckload segment is involved in the pickup, consolidation, transportation, and delivery of smaller loads. The Truckload segment offers expedited transportation, flatbed, container, and dedicated services. This segment carries full loads directly from the customer to the destination using a closed van or specialized equipment to serve customer's specific needs. The Logistics segment provides logistics services. The company also offers same day courier, warehousing, brokerage, and home delivery services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 7,058 power units, 391 terminals, and 24,617 trailers. TFI International Inc. serves retailer, manufactured goods, metals and mining, building material, automotive, energy, food and beverage, forest, services, chemical and explosive, maritime container, waste management, and other sectors. The company was formerly known as TransForce Inc. and changed its name to TFI International Inc. in December 2016. TFI International Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

