Head to Head Analysis: Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) versus Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Get Rating) and Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mayne Pharma Group and Merck & Co., Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mayne Pharma Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Merck & Co., Inc. 0 7 16 0 2.70

Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus target price of $120.75, suggesting a potential upside of 10.46%. Given Merck & Co., Inc.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Merck & Co., Inc. is more favorable than Mayne Pharma Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

15.8% of Mayne Pharma Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mayne Pharma Group and Merck & Co., Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mayne Pharma Group N/A N/A N/A Merck & Co., Inc. 22.52% 37.92% 15.90%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mayne Pharma Group and Merck & Co., Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mayne Pharma Group N/A N/A N/A $0.04 71.39 Merck & Co., Inc. $57.87 billion 4.79 $14.52 billion $5.12 21.35

Merck & Co., Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Mayne Pharma Group. Merck & Co., Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mayne Pharma Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Merck & Co., Inc. beats Mayne Pharma Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mayne Pharma Group

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Metrics Contract Services, International, Branded Products, and Portfolio Products. It provides oral drug delivery systems; and contract pharmaceutical development, manufacturing, and analytical services to third-party customers, as well as distributes specialty pharmaceutical products in the dermatology, women's health, and infectious disease therapeutic areas. The company was formerly known as Halcygen Pharmaceuticals Limited and changed its name to Mayne Pharma Group Limited in November 2010. Mayne Pharma Group Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Salisbury South, Australia.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines. The Animal Health segment discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and health management solutions and services, as well as digitally connected identification, traceability, and monitoring products. The company serves drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, and government agencies; managed health care providers, such as health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, and other institutions; and physicians and physician distributors, veterinarians, and animal producers. It has collaborations with AstraZeneca PLC; Bayer AG; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP; and Gilead Sciences, Inc. to jointly develop and commercialize long-acting treatments in HIV. Merck & Co., Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Rahway, New Jersey.

