Head-To-Head Comparison: CNBX Pharmaceuticals (CNBX) versus Its Peers

CNBX Pharmaceuticals is one of 367 public companies in the "Biotechnology" industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare CNBX Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CNBX Pharmaceuticals and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CNBX Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -3.88 CNBX Pharmaceuticals Competitors $112.24 million -$11.00 million 43.45

CNBX Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than CNBX Pharmaceuticals. CNBX Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNBX Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A CNBX Pharmaceuticals Competitors 493 1636 4985 68 2.64

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 84.04%. Given CNBX Pharmaceuticals’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CNBX Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.2% of CNBX Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 73.5% of CNBX Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CNBX Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNBX Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A CNBX Pharmaceuticals Competitors -2,893.80% -139.52% -22.49%

Summary

CNBX Pharmaceuticals beats its peers on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNBX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and innovative technologies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Eyal Barad on September 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

