Head to Head Comparison: Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) vs. Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Rating) and Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fibra Danhos and Gaming and Leisure Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fibra Danhos 0 0 0 0 N/A Gaming and Leisure Properties 0 0 8 0 3.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus price target of $57.60, indicating a potential upside of 15.59%. Given Gaming and Leisure Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gaming and Leisure Properties is more favorable than Fibra Danhos.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

90.7% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fibra Danhos and Gaming and Leisure Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fibra Danhos N/A N/A N/A Gaming and Leisure Properties 55.79% 19.30% 6.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fibra Danhos and Gaming and Leisure Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fibra Danhos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.31 billion 9.97 $703.28 million $2.91 17.12

Gaming and Leisure Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Fibra Danhos.

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats Fibra Danhos on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fibra Danhos

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties. We will seek to maintain and grow a portfolio of high-quality properties, through our unmatched development capabilities, and the selective acquisition of iconic and premier-quality properties. We consider a property to be iconic if it has the unique ability to transform the surroundings in which it is located and we consider a property to be of premier quality if it is in prominent locations, it has been developed with the highest standards of construction and design, comprised of high-quality tenants, reports high occupancy rates and, in the case of commercial properties, reports a high volume of visitors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc. engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

