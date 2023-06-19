Head-To-Head Comparison: indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) & AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) and indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AXT and indie Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXT 7.69% 3.90% 2.55% indie Semiconductor -102.77% -18.69% -10.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AXT and indie Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXT 0 2 3 0 2.60 indie Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

AXT currently has a consensus target price of $5.89, indicating a potential upside of 64.07%. indie Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $14.40, indicating a potential upside of 46.49%. Given AXT’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AXT is more favorable than indie Semiconductor.

AXT has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, indie Semiconductor has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.5% of AXT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of AXT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AXT and indie Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXT $141.12 million 1.11 $15.81 million $0.21 17.10 indie Semiconductor $110.80 million 14.21 -$43.40 million ($1.05) -9.36

AXT has higher revenue and earnings than indie Semiconductor. indie Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AXT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AXT beats indie Semiconductor on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AXT

AXT, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc. provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

