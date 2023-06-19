Head to Head Review: Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST)

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Alaunos Therapeutics has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alaunos Therapeutics and Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alaunos Therapeutics $2.92 million 43.28 -$37.73 million ($0.17) -3.09 Milestone Pharmaceuticals $5.00 million 23.35 -$58.39 million ($1.39) -2.52

Profitability

Alaunos Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Milestone Pharmaceuticals. Alaunos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Milestone Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Alaunos Therapeutics and Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaunos Therapeutics N/A -108.27% -59.63% Milestone Pharmaceuticals N/A -83.54% -65.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics and Milestone Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaunos Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Alaunos Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 471.21%. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 442.86%. Given Alaunos Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alaunos Therapeutics is more favorable than Milestone Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.4% of Alaunos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Alaunos Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals beats Alaunos Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alaunos Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company and clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, which engages in the development of adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies, or TCR-T, designed to treat multiple solid tumor types in large cancer patient populations with unmet clinical needs. Its pipeline includes Library TCR-T cell and mblL-15 TCR-T cell Therapy. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a license and collaboration agreement with Ji Xing Pharmaceuticals to develop and commercialize etripamil prophylactic and therapeutic uses in humans. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

