Headwater Exploration Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (TSE:HWX)

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Headwater Exploration in a research note issued on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Headwater Exploration’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Headwater Exploration’s FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HWX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

HWX opened at C$6.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.20. Headwater Exploration has a 12-month low of C$4.79 and a 12-month high of C$7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

In other news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.35, for a total value of C$2,223,480.00. 26.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

