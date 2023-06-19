Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $20.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.40. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.81%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

