Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,316,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,769,000 after buying an additional 25,551 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,464,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $3,619,508.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 224,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,100.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,675 shares of company stock worth $6,702,653 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

HPE stock opened at $17.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.52.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

