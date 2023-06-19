Howard Financial Services LTD. Acquires 540 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 810,993 shares of company stock valued at $29,335,058 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $123.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.08 and a 200-day moving average of $102.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

