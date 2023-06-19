Howard Financial Services LTD. Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $300.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.22. The stock has a market cap of $302.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

