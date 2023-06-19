Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth $62,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IR stock opened at $64.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.55. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $65.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.94%.

In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $117,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

