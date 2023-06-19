Insider Buying: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO Buys 273 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,031.37. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,360,844.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, F Thomson Leighton bought 271 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,016.01.

On Monday, June 12th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 271 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.43 per share, with a total value of $25,048.53.

On Monday, June 5th, F Thomson Leighton bought 269 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.98 per share, with a total value of $25,011.62.

On Thursday, June 1st, F Thomson Leighton purchased 272 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,024.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 275 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.06 per share, with a total value of $25,041.50.

On Friday, May 26th, F Thomson Leighton bought 280 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,029.20.

On Wednesday, May 24th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 288 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.96 per share, with a total value of $25,044.48.

On Monday, May 22nd, F Thomson Leighton acquired 286 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.52 per share, with a total value of $25,030.72.

On Friday, May 19th, F Thomson Leighton bought 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,040.10.

On Wednesday, May 17th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 288 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.00 per share, with a total value of $25,056.00.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $91.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.56. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $98.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 782 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 23,950 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,923 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

