Insider Buying: Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) VP Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) VP Eric Elvekrog acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,134. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 20.4 %

DPG stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $15.59.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 20.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 435,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 75,338 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth about $719,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $607,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after purchasing an additional 42,798 shares in the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

