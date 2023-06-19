Insider Buying: eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) SVP Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) SVP Gavin G. Galimi acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $18,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,260.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

eHealth Stock Performance

EHTH stock opened at $8.86 on Monday. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $245.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.16). eHealth had a negative net margin of 20.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $73.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in eHealth by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 1,573.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of eHealth from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on eHealth from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on eHealth in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on eHealth from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on eHealth from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

eHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.