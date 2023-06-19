Insider Buying: eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) SVP Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) SVP Gavin G. Galimi acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $18,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,260.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
eHealth Stock Performance
EHTH stock opened at $8.86 on Monday. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $245.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37.
eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.16). eHealth had a negative net margin of 20.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $73.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EHTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of eHealth from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on eHealth from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on eHealth in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on eHealth from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on eHealth from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.
eHealth Company Profile
eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program.
