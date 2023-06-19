Insider Buying: Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHF) Insider Acquires 3,348 Shares of Stock

Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHF – Get Rating) insider Lance Jenkins purchased 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$5.10 ($3.45) per share, with a total value of A$17,074.80 ($11,537.03).

Whitefield Industrials Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.93.

Get Whitefield Industrials alerts:

Whitefield Industrials Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Whitefield Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Whitefield Industrials Company Profile

Whitefield Limited operates in the securities industry primarily in Australia. The company invests in shares and securities. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

