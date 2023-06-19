Insider Selling: Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP Sells $150,802.30 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) EVP David Scott Offer sold 5,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $150,802.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,635,507.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Scott Offer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flex alerts:

On Monday, June 12th, David Scott Offer sold 8,535 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $226,945.65.

On Thursday, June 8th, David Scott Offer sold 26,420 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $698,544.80.

On Tuesday, June 6th, David Scott Offer sold 13,201 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $344,546.10.

On Friday, June 2nd, David Scott Offer sold 8,651 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $225,531.57.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $26.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $22.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Flex had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. Research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Flex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco purchased a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flex

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.