Insider Selling: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells 4,107 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 4,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $31,706.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,302.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Didier Papadopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 24,141 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $144,846.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,659 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $15,258.03.

Joby Aviation Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of JOBY stock opened at $7.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $8.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 28.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,145,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,333,000 after acquiring an additional 268,977 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the first quarter worth about $1,100,000. Institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JOBY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

