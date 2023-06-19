Insider Selling: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells 4,107 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 4,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $31,706.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,302.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Didier Papadopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 5th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 24,141 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $144,846.00.
- On Tuesday, April 4th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,659 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $15,258.03.
Joby Aviation Stock Down 6.7 %
Shares of JOBY stock opened at $7.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $8.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 28.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,145,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,333,000 after acquiring an additional 268,977 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the first quarter worth about $1,100,000. Institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JOBY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.
Joby Aviation Company Profile
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.
