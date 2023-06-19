Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $14,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,062. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marie Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,447 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $20,258.00.

On Thursday, May 4th, Marie Mendoza sold 7,211 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $100,954.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

KTOS opened at $13.72 on Monday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $231.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.53 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 92.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Articles

