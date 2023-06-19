Insider Selling: MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Director Sells 12,913 Shares of Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) Director Corp Emmis sold 12,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $17,949.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 362,099 shares in the company, valued at $503,317.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Corp Emmis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Corp Emmis sold 1,026 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $1,303.02.

On Monday, June 5th, Corp Emmis sold 1,812 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $2,391.84.

On Friday, June 2nd, Corp Emmis sold 3,100 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $3,937.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Corp Emmis sold 200 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $250.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Corp Emmis sold 300 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $384.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Corp Emmis sold 300 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $375.00.

MediaCo stock opened at $1.04 on Monday. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25.

MediaCo ( NASDAQ:MDIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDIA. Standard General L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MediaCo by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 16,798,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MediaCo by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 80,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MediaCo by 1,707.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 15,914 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio.

