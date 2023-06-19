Insider Selling: Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) CEO Sells $143,846.34 in Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $143,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert Fauber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00.

Moody’s Trading Down 1.9 %

MCO opened at $341.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $313.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.78. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $351.06. The company has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $3,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.80.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

