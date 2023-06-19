Insider Selling: nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CAO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) CAO James Nias sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $14,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,310.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

nLIGHT Trading Up 1.9 %

nLIGHT stock opened at $15.29 on Monday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $15.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.14. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $54.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.41 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LASR. CL King began coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 6.1% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 55,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in nLIGHT during the third quarter worth $189,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

