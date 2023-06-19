Insider Selling: Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Insider Sells 1,487 Shares of Stock

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) insider James David Johnston sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,454. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Summit Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

SMLP opened at $17.24 on Monday. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average of $16.46.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 19.87% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The company had revenue of $112.50 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Midstream Partners

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 20.2% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 406,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after buying an additional 145,655 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 35.2% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 58,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 15,159 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 15.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 477,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 63,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $66,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SMLP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.