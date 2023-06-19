Insider Selling: Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Insider Sells 1,487 Shares of Stock

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) insider James David Johnston sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,454. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Summit Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.6 %
SMLP opened at $17.24 on Monday. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average of $16.46.
Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 19.87% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The company had revenue of $112.50 million during the quarter.
A number of analysts have issued reports on SMLP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.
