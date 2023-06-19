Insider Selling: Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD) Director Sells 21,754 Shares of Stock

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) Director Matthew Joseph Walters sold 21,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $41,985.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 793,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,676.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Velo3D Stock Performance

NYSE:VLD opened at $1.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Velo3D, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Velo3D had a net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 62.99%. The firm had revenue of $26.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Velo3D

Velo3D Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Velo3D during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Velo3D in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Velo3D by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,452,000 after buying an additional 86,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Velo3D during the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

Further Reading

