InTrack Investment Management Inc Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 107.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,107 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $300.38 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $302.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

