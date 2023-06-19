InTrack Investment Management Inc Purchases 2,588 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.3% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

NYSE PFE opened at $40.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $226.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.03.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

