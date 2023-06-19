InTrack Investment Management Inc Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.5% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $105.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.32 and its 200 day moving average is $109.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $425.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

